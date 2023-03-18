EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 1,955 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 101,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $37.49. 10,011,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $37.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.