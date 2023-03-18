Everipedia Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $89.46 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. Everipedia has a market cap of $89.46 million and $10.08 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.42 or 0.00372954 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,444.02 or 0.27107625 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

