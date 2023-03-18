Euro Coin Price Hits $1.06 on Exchanges (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $30.86 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00003895 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 28,985,868 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

