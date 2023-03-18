Euler Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.94 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded 66.3% lower against the dollar. One Euler token can now be bought for $2.21 or 0.00008054 BTC on major exchanges. Euler has a total market capitalization of $21.94 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Euler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Euler Profile

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Euler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.