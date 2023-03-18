Euler (EUL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.86 Million

Euler (EUL) traded up 81.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Euler has a total market capitalization of $33.15 million and $12.86 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded down 43.9% against the US dollar. One Euler token can currently be bought for $3.34 or 0.00012118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Euler

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

