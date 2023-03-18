Ethereum Classic Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $426.77 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.20 or 0.00080611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.11 billion and $426.77 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,544.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00315909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.56 or 0.00557487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00492408 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003638 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,968,956 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

