ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 3,527 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

