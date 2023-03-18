ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $194.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.05. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.10.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

