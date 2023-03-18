ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.8% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $29.83.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.