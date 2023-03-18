ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.4% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

