ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 6.5 %

ESSA stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,339. The firm has a market cap of $167.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.30. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,088 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,846 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

