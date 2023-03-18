ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 58,645 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,645 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 3.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $13,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 84,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 51,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,788,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 176,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 76,221 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $70.62. 424,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,859. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

