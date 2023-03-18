Ergo Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.28 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00005515 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $101.28 million and $498,872.48 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,365.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00318422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00080334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00559376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00500318 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003661 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,106,103 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

