Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) were down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. Approximately 53,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$5.70 to C$4.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.40.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.88.

Insider Activity

About Equinox Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$130,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,762.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,653 shares of company stock valued at $192,012.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

