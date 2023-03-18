Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQIX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.28.

Equinix Stock Down 1.7 %

EQIX stock traded down $11.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $690.85. The company had a trading volume of 841,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $710.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $652.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. Equinix has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total transaction of $934,955.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

