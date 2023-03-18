EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Decreased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $102.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,147,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

