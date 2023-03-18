Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,483,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH now owns 320,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 86,645 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,322,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,255. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

