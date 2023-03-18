Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 799 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,784 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for about 1.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,894 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,983 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.90.

NEP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. 621,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

