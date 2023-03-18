Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 470 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.25. 1,910,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,928. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.65. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

