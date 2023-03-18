Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 40,165,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,274,875. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

