Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

NYSE FRC traded down $11.24 on Friday, hitting $23.03. 149,193,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,890,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $174.21.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

