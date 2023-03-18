Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.20.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $17.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,717,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.78 and its 200 day moving average is $265.12. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

