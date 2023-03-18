Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery Stock Down 4.6 %

Energy Recovery stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 983,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.16. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

In other news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $72,083.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 8,489 shares of company stock worth $195,367 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,220,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,890,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,583,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Recovery by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after buying an additional 345,998 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.