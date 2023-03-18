Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Yat Sun Or Sells 13,925 Shares

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $618,966.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,655,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ENTA traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 688,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,619. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98. The company has a market cap of $879.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

