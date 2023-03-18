Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Trading 10.6% Higher

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99. 630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Enablence Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$36.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.08.

Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.57 million during the quarter.

About Enablence Technologies

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components and subsystems for local access topologies, metro, and long-haul markets in Canada and the United States. The company provides silica-based PLC optical chips used in both multiplexer and demultiplexer assembly applications and can support 400G and higher bandwidth speeds; and optical chips to serve CWDM-NRZ and FR4-PAM4 applications.

