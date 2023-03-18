Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Trading 10.6% Higher

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENAGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99. 630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Enablence Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$36.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.08.

Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.57 million during the quarter.

About Enablence Technologies

(Get Rating)

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components and subsystems for local access topologies, metro, and long-haul markets in Canada and the United States. The company provides silica-based PLC optical chips used in both multiplexer and demultiplexer assembly applications and can support 400G and higher bandwidth speeds; and optical chips to serve CWDM-NRZ and FR4-PAM4 applications.

See Also

