Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Mar 18th, 2023

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOLGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Emeren Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

NYSE SOL traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,795. The company has a market capitalization of $250.52 million, a PE ratio of -416.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Emeren Group has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

In other Emeren Group news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 92,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $378,489.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,015,003 shares in the company, valued at $57,601,662.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Emeren Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Emeren Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emeren Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Emeren Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emeren Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

