Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.17

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 801438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Embraer Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

About Embraer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Embraer by 148.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,800 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at $12,727,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $14,576,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $14,162,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3,184.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,400 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

