Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.17

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 801438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.
Embraer Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Trading of Embraer
About Embraer
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Embraer (ERJ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.