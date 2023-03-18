Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 1,137 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,655. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.