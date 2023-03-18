Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases 2,798 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. 56,442,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,026,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

