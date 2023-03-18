Ellenbecker Investment Group Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,457,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,430. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $127.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.72.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

