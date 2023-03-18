Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,246 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1 %

AMZN stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.95. The stock had a trading volume of 87,300,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,138,680. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -369.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

