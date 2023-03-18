Elastos Market Capitalization Achieves $22.91 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Elastos has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $22.91 million and $174,061.77 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00004112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.85 or 0.00367811 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,330.12 or 0.26733812 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

