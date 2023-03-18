Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,693 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,978,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,891. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.38%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

