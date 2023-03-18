Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EDAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $10.83. 94,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,383. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.45 million, a PE ratio of 98.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

About Edap Tms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

See Also

