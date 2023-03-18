Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 155.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ebix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Ebix has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $423.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,591,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ebix by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,424,000 after purchasing an additional 176,703 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ebix by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 169,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ebix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,935,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,682,000 after purchasing an additional 147,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ebix by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,921,000 after purchasing an additional 132,361 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

