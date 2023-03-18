Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after buying an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,764,000 after acquiring an additional 244,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.15. 6,000,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

