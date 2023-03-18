EAC Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $7,271.14 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.62 or 0.00309075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012312 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000723 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00825793 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,639.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

