E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

NYSE SSP traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.75. 966,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,988. E.W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks.

