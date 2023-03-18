Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.58

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.58 and traded as low as C$22.76. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$23.45, with a volume of 62,369 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Dream Unlimited Trading Down 2.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.54. The firm has a market cap of C$935.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.22.
Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend
Dream Unlimited Company Profile
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
