Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.58

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.58 and traded as low as C$22.76. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$23.45, with a volume of 62,369 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.54. The firm has a market cap of C$935.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

