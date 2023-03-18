Dragonchain Price Up 30.3% Over Last Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $33,936.43 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support.The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises.”

