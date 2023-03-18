Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance
Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 236,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,733. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $700.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Dynamics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 43,928 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
