Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 236,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,733. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $700.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Dynamics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,525.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,416 shares of company stock worth $528,098. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 43,928 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

