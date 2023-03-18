Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DMLP traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,284. Dorchester Minerals has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $32.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 7,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $216,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,449.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

About Dorchester Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 84,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

