Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:DMLP traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,284. Dorchester Minerals has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $32.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 7,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $216,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,449.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals
About Dorchester Minerals
Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.
