Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Reduced by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,352 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.70. 1,582,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average of $64.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

