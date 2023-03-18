Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Dollar General updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.11-$11.32 EPS.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $208.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.17. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

