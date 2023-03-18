Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Up 13.7% This Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0747 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $9.91 billion and approximately $543.69 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00308100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012324 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000724 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016438 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

