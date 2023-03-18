DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Teresa Briggs Sells 1,988 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,510. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.43, a P/E/G ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About DocuSign

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.