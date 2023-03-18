DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Teresa Briggs Sells 1,988 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,510. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.43, a P/E/G ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
