Distinct Infrastructure Group (CVE:DUG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc (CVE:DUG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.06. Distinct Infrastructure Group shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 667,500 shares.

Distinct Infrastructure Group Stock Up ∞

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.39, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.

Distinct Infrastructure Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a design, engineering, construction, services, and maintenance company in Canada. The company offers technical services and maintenance, underground and aerial civil construction, third party material management, and hydro-excavation services to the utilities and telecommunications sectors, as well as to governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Distinct Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distinct Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.