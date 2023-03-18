Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. 4,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 46,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43.

Get Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 34,856 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 71,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Moonshots index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index that selects US-listed companies seeking innovative technologies. MOON was launched on Nov 12, 2020 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.