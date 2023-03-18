Diploma’s (DPLM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 3,700 ($45.09) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DPLM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.86) to GBX 2,700 ($32.91) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.20) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($29.86) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($40.95) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($40.10) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,892.86 ($35.26).

Shares of LON DPLM traded up GBX 84 ($1.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,720 ($33.15). 860,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,675.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,090 ($25.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,022 ($36.83). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,804.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,680.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a GBX 38.80 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,297.30%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

