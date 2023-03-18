Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Up 6.2%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 470,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,226,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $944.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of -0.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.