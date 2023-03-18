Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Up 6.2%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 470,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,226,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $944.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of -0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.